Richmond Police investigating robbery, victim shot multiple times

Police responded to reports of a robbery on Holly Street in Richmond.
Police responded to reports of a robbery on Holly Street in Richmond.(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond Police are investigating a robbery where a man had been shot multiple times.

Richmond Police say around 7:19 p.m. Friday, they responded to reports of a robbery in the area of Holly Street. When they got there, they found a man had been shot in his thigh, calf and chin.

The victim told Richmond Police he was shot in the area of Pine Street and walked to Holly Street for help. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

We do not have an update on the victim’s condition. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information related to this case, call Richmond Police at 859-624-4776 or email them at detective@richmond.ky.us

