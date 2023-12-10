Alexa Minton’s Forecast | FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain continues for Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our First Alert Weather Day will persist for the region as rain continues to roll across Eastern Kentucky. Cold air and cool winds follow behind the rain band of activity, allowing us to truly see the cold front that fueled the activity across the region. High temps are tumbling by roughly 20 degrees, leaving our temps peaking in the low 40s for today. Cloudy skies for most of central and northern Kentucky paired with the cool air.

As the evening hours approach, the cool air will catch up with Eastern Kentucky, allowing flakes to fall and litter the sky. Greatest totals will be in higher elevations in the easternmost portions of the state, but a few flakes are possible across the area. A snow rain mix is possible throughout the overnight into early Monday morning.

Monday, skies dry out - allowing the commonwealth to have a much calmer start to the work week. high temps will be in the 30s.

Have a great Sunday!

