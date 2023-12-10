Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Turning things down a notch this work week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cloudy skies will be with us this evening, with snow flurries and temperatures falling through the 30s. We stay cloudy throughout the overnight with the chance of some snowflakes continuing. It will be a very cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We start out with more clouds than sun for Monday as temperatures climb back into the 30s by mid-morning. Snow flurries will continue to be a possibility, especially early in the day. Clouds will decrease throughout the day as we will have plenty of sunshine by the late afternoon. It will be a very chilly day with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Clear skies will be with us for the evening and overnight as it turns very cold once again. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday features lots of sunshine throughout the day and warmer temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low to mid 50s. Skies stay clear for the evening, with some clouds arriving overnight—a very cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, and it will be chilly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, with a few places in southern Kentucky reaching the low 50s. Partly cloudy skies will be with us for the evening, turning generally clear overnight. Very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Lots of sunshine returns to the area Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a few low 50s in southern Kentucky. Mostly clear for Thursday night as lows go back down into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures slightly above average with highs in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend does bring back some slight chances for rain, but as of now, it looks mainly dry. Temperatures will remain just above average, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

