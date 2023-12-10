Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Christmas gifts for Tennessee children miraculously survive warehouse collapse during tornado outbreak

The nonprofit called it “truly only a God thing.”
A warehouse with Christmas presents for 500 children was destroyed by a tornado. Luckily, the...
A warehouse with Christmas presents for 500 children was destroyed by a tornado. Luckily, the presents were saved.(Live Love Nashville)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A warehouse filling up with donations for 500 Sumner County children was destroyed during a catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

In an Instagram post, the Community Resource Center of Middle Tennessee said its nonprofit partner Live Love Nashville’s warehouse containing hundreds of Christmas gifts was destroyed. Luckily, Live Love Nashville’s founder posted on Facebook the majority of the presents are OK.

“We just went in & somehow, someway, truly only a God Thing- the majority of our items we think are okay!!!” Live Love Nashville posted on Facebook. “The roof is gone - walls are gone. But, our presents, and food for children remain. One wall is separating total destruction, and our mostly perfect/in tact gifts.”

Now, the nonprofit is looking for a place to keep the gifts. The Community Resource Center of Nashville said you can shop the Sumner County Christmas Amazon Wishlist to help replace any gifts that might have been damaged.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead in Mercer County crash
Deputy Shawn Pack with Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Morgan County deputy injured trying to capture suspect
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll talked with WKYT in February 2023 reflecting on the service of...
Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll dies at 92
79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps down for one day
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A quiet stretch of weather
All entrances are blocked off at Thornton's on Georgetown Road.
Parts of Lexington road closed after fuel leak
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/10: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/10: Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/10: Governor Andy Beshear