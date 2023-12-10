Everyday Kentucky
Gov. Beshear helps dedicate five new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield

Just in time for the holidays, today Kentucky Governor Beshear hands over keys to new homeowners affected by the December 2021 tornadoes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - As the two-year anniversary of devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky approaches, Governor Andy Beshear gives the keys to new homes in Mayfield.

On December 9, Gov. Beshear joined local officials and nonprofit leaders to hand over the keys to 10 new homes in Mayfield and Dawson Springs. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund also contributed $1 million to support the homes, $100,000 per home.

More than $21.6 million has been committed from the fund to construct or repair 300 homes. To date, 154 home-building projects are completed, under construction or approved to start construction.

The Governor joined local leaders from The Hope Initiative to hand over the keys to five new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield. Gov. Beshear also participated in the city’s Walk of Remembrance in memory of the 81 Kentuckians lost in the storms, including 24 people from Graves County.

The Beshear administration has secured more than $800 million in state and federal funds for recovery and rebuilding in western Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

