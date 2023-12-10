Everyday Kentucky
Madison Co. tenants rally to end housing and shelter crisis

A group marched to City Hall in Berea on Saturday.
A group marched to City Hall in Berea on Saturday.(Madison County Tenants Union)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants in Madison County took to the streets on Saturday to call on state lawmakers to help end the shelter crisis.

About a dozen people marched to City Hall in Berea to demand an end to the eviction crisis in their community.

Organizers say they’ve had to sleep in cars or pay for unaffordable hotel rooms just in order to have a place to stay.

The group says they’ve been challenged by rising rents and long waitlists for public housing.

A Facebook page has been setup to plan events and rallies and share information.

