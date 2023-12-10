Morgan County deputy injured trying to capture suspect

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies was injured on the job on Friday.

Sheriff Greg Motley says Deputy Shawn Pack suffered multiple injuries in a fall while trying to apprehend a suspect.

Deputy Pack was taken from the scene by first responders and airlifted to UK Medical Center for treatment.

More details about the incident are expected to be released later.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.