One dead in Mercer County crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has died and at least two others were injured in a crash in Harrodsburg on Saturday afternoon.

The Harrodsburg Police Department posted on social media about a crash on Burgin Road around 5 p.m. near the Rock Quarry. They estimated the road would be closed down for several hours.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim died at Ephraim McDowell Medical Center in Danville.

One patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m Saturday.
Stephen Lawson
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday.
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Helping the homeless community is personal to the Mitchells.
A group marched to City Hall in Berea on Saturday.
