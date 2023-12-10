One dead in Mercer County crash

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has died and at least two others were injured in a crash in Harrodsburg on Saturday afternoon.

The Harrodsburg Police Department posted on social media about a crash on Burgin Road around 5 p.m. near the Rock Quarry. They estimated the road would be closed down for several hours.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim died at Ephraim McDowell Medical Center in Danville.

One patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

