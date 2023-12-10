Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Sheriff: Monticello woman arrested for stealing packages

Generic Porch Pirate Photo
Generic Porch Pirate Photo(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello woman was arrested after stealing packages from two different homes on South Kentucky Highway 1275.

On Friday, deputies responded to the complaints of the stolen packages.

In both incidents, officials said the woman, later identified as Misty Calhoun, was caught on camera taking the packages and leaving in a car.

The car was later found at a home on Eastland Drive.

When deputies responded to the home, they said they found Calhoun sitting in the backseat of the car.

While interviewing her, one officer noticed her shoes still had a tag on them. Officials said the shoes were one of the stolen items.

Calhoun reportedly told police she sold one of the stolen items. She also told police where the other stolen items were located.

Calhoun was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and charged with two counts of theft.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m Saturday.
One person hurt in shooting in Lexington
Stephen Lawson
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Weekend storms could be severe before a switch to snow
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Body found in Winchester
Helping the homeless community is personal to the Mitchells.
Former homeless couple gives back to the Lexington community

Latest News

Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital
Morgan County deputy injured trying to capture suspect
79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
Hal Rogers delivers books to Wayne County Library
Rep. Hal Rogers delivers books to Wayne County
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/09/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/09/2023