UK Alumni Association hosts ‘Big Blue Santa’ event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s annual ‘Big Blue Santa’ event saw Jolly Old St. Nick in a ‘Wildcat blue’ suit instead of red.

“We love UK in everything we do, and we like to share that with our family and just grow over the generations,” said Chris Curry, a UK alum and parent to a current UK sophomore.

The event was hosted by the UK Alumni Association, with the goal of helping to strengthen the community of former Wildcats.

“It’s a great way to engage our legacy families, so we see a lot of children of UK alumni that we hope one day will become wildcats on our campus,” said Jill Smith, executive director of the UK Alumni Association. “We tease about the Big Blue Nation, but it’s really true how strong it is and how prideful people are to wear their UK gear and to show their school pride, even if they never went to UK.”

Future Wildcats had the opportunity to have a photoshoot with Big Blue Santa.

“Rachel’s favorite thing to do each year is see Big Blue Santa and just celebrate and share that UK heritage with her,” said Curry.

Eighteen-month-old Arthur is celebrating his first Big Blue Christmas with his parents, who both have their roots in the UK community.

“We’ve been UK fans since birth and obviously we’re going to obviously pass on that tradition the best that we can,” said Sarah Brown, Arthur’s mother.

For other families, Saturday afternoon’s celebration was just one of many Christmas celebrations with their Wildcat family.

“It just makes me a really proud father to see that being passed on,” said Curry.

Families who participated in ‘Big Blue Santa’ were also asked to bring a new toy or gift, which will benefit the Kentucky Children’s Hospital’s Winter Wonderland.

