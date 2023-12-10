UK Rugby beats Louisville to win National Championship

HOUSTON, Tx. (WKYT) - The UK club rugby team beat Louisville 43-26 in Houston’s SaberCats Stadium to bring the National Collegiate Rugby Division IAA Championship to Lexington for the very first time.

The Wildcats finish the year a perfect 12-0. It also marked the first time the Cats had made it to the championship match.

Prior to winning the conference championship, the UK rugby team were WKYT’s Athletes of the Week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.