UK Rugby beats Louisville to win National Championship

UK Rugby vs. Alabama
UK Rugby vs. Alabama(Vinnie Zaccagnino | Regina Rickert)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Tx. (WKYT) - The UK club rugby team beat Louisville 43-26 in Houston’s SaberCats Stadium to bring the National Collegiate Rugby Division IAA Championship to Lexington for the very first time.

The Wildcats finish the year a perfect 12-0. It also marked the first time the Cats had made it to the championship match.

Prior to winning the conference championship, the UK rugby team were WKYT’s Athletes of the Week.

