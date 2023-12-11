Celebration of life for Coach Billy Hicks in Scott Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Coach Billy Hicks led a 38-year long career in high school basketball, with 25 years spent in Scott County.

Sunday afternoon, community members filled Scott County High School’s gymnasium to remember Hicks for the impact he made both on and off the court.

“I’ve eaten with him, I’ve fished with him, I played basketball with him. We were good friends. I don’t think he had an enemy in the world,” said Phil Pratt, former basketball coach at Boyd County High School.

Coach Hicks reached 1,023 wins in his career, becoming the winningest coach in Kentucky high school basketball history.

“He said at one time, ‘I would like to think I could coach a few more years,’ and I said, ‘if I had teams that could rival the Lakers and the Celtics, I’d want to coach a little longer too’,” said Pratt.

For Hicks, basketball meant more than the final score.

“He created more than just ‘x’s’ and ‘o’s,’ it was about ‘Jimmy’s’ and ‘Joe’s’. It was about his kids more than anything,” said Pratt. “He never talked about basketball. It was amazing. You could make him talk about basketball, but it was always about everyone else. It was about the community. It was about his family.”

While Coach Hicks retired in 2019, his impact persists, even for those who once went head-to-head with the legendary coach.

“One of my favorite verses in the Bible is -- it’s in proverbs 20:7. It says, ‘a just man walks in his integrity, and his children are blessed after him.’ That’s Billy Hicks.”

The Hicks family is asking donations to be made to the Tyler Hicks Scholarship fund, which is named in honor of Coach Hicks’ late son. The money goes towards a scholarship that helps student athletes and support staff.

