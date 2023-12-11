EKU’s Moreno breaks Colonels 3-point record

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU Senior Michael Moreno broke the program’s career 3-pointers record as the Colonels (4-4) beat Bethany College (3-7), 121-56, on Sunday at Baptist Health Arena.

Moreno entered the game needing one to tie the mark and two to break it. He hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 3:48 to go in the opening period, tying Matt Witt (2002-06) for the most career 3-pointers in program history with 283. The Georgetown, Kentucky native secured the record by himself when he knocked in a triple from the right wing with 15:35 left in the game.

Moreno finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

Collin Cooper led the Colonels (4-4) with 20 points to go along with four steals. John Ukomadu had a double-double with 18 points, a career-best 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Colonels will play at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

