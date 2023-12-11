Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

EKU’s Moreno breaks Colonels 3-point record

Michael Moreno hits a three
Michael Moreno hits a three(EKU Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU Senior Michael Moreno broke the program’s career 3-pointers record as the Colonels (4-4) beat Bethany College (3-7), 121-56, on Sunday at Baptist Health Arena.

Moreno entered the game needing one to tie the mark and two to break it. He hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 3:48 to go in the opening period, tying Matt Witt (2002-06) for the most career 3-pointers in program history with 283.  The Georgetown, Kentucky native secured the record by himself when he knocked in a triple from the right wing with 15:35 left in the game.

Moreno finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

Collin Cooper led the Colonels (4-4) with 20 points to go along with four steals.  John Ukomadu had a double-double with 18 points, a career-best 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. 

The Colonels will play at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead in Mercer County crash
The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m Saturday.
One person hurt in shooting in Lexington
Police responded to reports of a robbery on Holly Street in Richmond.
Richmond Police investigating robbery, victim shot multiple times
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Changes are coming to county clerks offices across the state...putting a pause on motor...
‘Don’t wait until the end of the month’: County clerk’s offices around Kentucky are closing to update motor vehicle system

Latest News

Loved ones gather to honor life of KY Sports Hall of Famer Jock Sutherland
UK Rugby vs. Alabama
UK Rugby beats Louisville to win National Championship
2023 Georgetown College Football Team
Georgetown College Football falls in NAIA FCS Quarterfinals
FILE - Troy head coach Jon Sumrall reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA...
Former Wildcat Jon Sumrall named head coach at Tulane