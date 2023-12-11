Experts warn Kentuckians about gift card scam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - it looks like the Grinch is getting busy this holiday season

According to the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Kentucky, thieves across the nation are manipulating gift cards before the shopper even purchases them.

Here’s the scam: Heather Clary with the BBB serving Greater Kentucky, says scammers are stealing gift cards from a store rack, loading a little money on them, then taking the cards home and removing the sticker on the back, applying a sticker they control, then going back into the store and hanging the gift card back on the rack. The next shopper that buys the gift card loads money on it, and that money goes straight onto a gift card that’s controlled by the scammer.

Clary says this all happens before the shopper knows anything is wrong, and this is just one of many manipulating tactics thieves use.

“So what the Better Business Bureau advises is carefully examine the package of any gift card you pull off of any rack at any given retailer you purchase it from,” Clary said.

Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation says there’s been an uptick in organized retail crime throughout the Commonwealth. He says one store in Louisville is losing a lot of money annually due to theft.

“Over a million dollars a year in some kind of retail crime, not just gift cards but in general,” said McClain.

The BBB serving Greater Kentucky has some tips so you don’t get scammed.

Check the gift card. Make sure it hasn’t been tampered with.

Try digital gift cards for added security.

Purchase a gift card from behind the cashier, reducing the risk of tampering.

Keep gift card receipts.

McClain says to avoid some of those gift card discount websites because you could be purchasing stolen gift cards.

