Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Quiet Week

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As hard as it is to believe, we are two weeks away from Christmas and it’s, at least, feeling the part out there today. Parts of eastern Kentucky even have a few festive flakes to top it off. While a calmer pattern is with us this week, I’m focusing on the potential for a weekend system and looking farther down the road.

Our day starts with temps in the 20s with gusty winds making it feel colder. As mentioned, areas out east may see a flake or two flying this morning with the greatest concentration across the southeast.

Temps return into the 45-50 degree range for Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Temps come down a bit Wednesday through Friday but are still not too far away from normal. Skies continue to be dry during this time.

The weekend system continues to be a mystery as we wait to see what happens with a slow-moving cutoff system diving into the Gulf of Mexico. That’s a pretty unusual setup, so it’s not surprising for the models to have issues.

Right now, it looks like rain moves in for Sunday with colder air crashing in behind it for Monday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead in Mercer County crash
Deputy Shawn Pack with Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Morgan County deputy injured trying to capture suspect
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll talked with WKYT in February 2023 reflecting on the service of...
Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll dies at 92
79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps down for one day
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A quiet stretch of weather
Turning things down a notch this work week
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Turning things down a notch this work week
Mainly dry for the work week ahead with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Turning things down a notch this work week