FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Quiet Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As hard as it is to believe, we are two weeks away from Christmas and it’s, at least, feeling the part out there today. Parts of eastern Kentucky even have a few festive flakes to top it off. While a calmer pattern is with us this week, I’m focusing on the potential for a weekend system and looking farther down the road.

Our day starts with temps in the 20s with gusty winds making it feel colder. As mentioned, areas out east may see a flake or two flying this morning with the greatest concentration across the southeast.

Temps return into the 45-50 degree range for Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Temps come down a bit Wednesday through Friday but are still not too far away from normal. Skies continue to be dry during this time.

The weekend system continues to be a mystery as we wait to see what happens with a slow-moving cutoff system diving into the Gulf of Mexico. That’s a pretty unusual setup, so it’s not surprising for the models to have issues.

Right now, it looks like rain moves in for Sunday with colder air crashing in behind it for Monday.

