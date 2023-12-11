Frankfort prepares for gubernatorial inauguration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will begin his second term in office on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The day’s festivities have been at the center of a four-year-long planning process.

“I say it gets easier, but it’s all about you have to have everything covered. There’s a lot of liability, and it has to be perfect,” said Sam White, production manager of Gov. Beshear’s second inauguration. “Nothing goes wrong. Everything works, and he gets off and goes away, and everybody’s happy.”

White has been a part of planning six different inaugurations, and with it, there are lessons learned along the way that will be applied on Tuesday.

“We have a protocol that we have started for the last six different inaugurations, and it gets better each year,” said White. “We plan, we get ahead of it, and we have four years to get ahead of it, and then we immediately start planning as soon as the election is over.”

According to White, the final pre-inauguration preparations focus on testing audio, video and lights, things audience members may not notice if they work properly but would if they malfunction.

“We just got to be prepared. It’s a zero-failure event,” said White.

