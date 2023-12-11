Good Question: How much does a school board member in Fayette County make per year?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Michael asks, “How much does a school board member in Fayette County make per year?”

Kentucky law says school board members “shall receive no salaries, but members of boards of education may receive, for each day a regular or special meeting is attended, a per diem of one hundred fifty dollars ($150) and their actual expenses.”

Board Chair Tyler Murphy tells me that in Fayette County, they follow those guidelines, and that law goes on to say those expenses and per diem cannot exceed $6,000 in any calendar year.

So the amount they get from the district will depend on how many meetings they attend and if they get reimbursed for expenses, like travel and training. But we know the maximum they can get is $6,000 per year.

State law also says board members shall be eligible to participate in any group medical or dental insurance plan provided to employees of the district. Still, they have to pay the full cost of any premium required.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.