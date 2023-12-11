Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A quiet stretch of weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The chill holds on for today but some more typical weather will be coming.

Temperatures should run several degrees below average today. Many of you will struggle to get out of the upper 30s but many will sneak into the low 40s for highs. This is not exactly a nice day but it is sunny.

The rest of the week will include temperatures around normal. Some will be above normal and others will fall right around it. This isn’t out of the ordinary for us this time of year.

It looks like our weekend will include some mild air. Temperatures will probably jump up to around 50 or higher. I even think that we see a few days in the mid-50s. That means we are roughly 10 degrees above average. There is a system that I am watching for Sunday. It could be awfully close to us and it might bring some rain to parts of Kentucky. This system is really the only thing on my radar.

Take care of each other!

