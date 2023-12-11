Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Parts of Lexington road closed after fuel leak

All entrances are blocked off at Thornton's on Georgetown Road.
All entrances are blocked off at Thornton's on Georgetown Road.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parts of Georgetown Road outbound is closed because of a fuel spill at Thornton’s.

The right lane between Mercer Road and Nandino Boulevard is blocked.

A worker tells WKYT all entrances are blocked off. Fire crews are on the scene cleaning up.

This is the second time crews were called to the area Monday morning.

We don’t know when the gas station will reopen.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead in Mercer County crash
Deputy Shawn Pack with Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Morgan County deputy injured trying to capture suspect
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll talked with WKYT in February 2023 reflecting on the service of...
Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll dies at 92
79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/10: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/10: Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/10: Governor Andy Beshear
Celebration of life for Coach Billy Hicks in Scott Co.
WATCH | Celebration of life for Coach Billy Hicks in Scott Co.
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/10/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/10/2023