Parts of Lexington road closed after fuel leak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parts of Georgetown Road outbound is closed because of a fuel spill at Thornton’s.

The right lane between Mercer Road and Nandino Boulevard is blocked.

A worker tells WKYT all entrances are blocked off. Fire crews are on the scene cleaning up.

This is the second time crews were called to the area Monday morning.

We don’t know when the gas station will reopen.

