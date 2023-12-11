Lexington police arrest 3 teenagers in connection with stolen vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a stolen car in Lexington.

According to police, officers responded on December 6 to a Flock camera report that a stolen vehicle may be in the Tates Creek Road area.

When an officer saw the vehicle and tried to do a traffic stop, the vehicle fled.

A short time later, officers found the vehicle and saw three people fleeing from the car.

The suspects, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were arrested at the scene.

All three are facing charges of fleeing/evading (on foot) and receiving stolen property. One of the 15-year-olds is also facing a charge of fleeing/evading (motor vehicle).

