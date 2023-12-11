Remembering former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - People are remembering the life and legacy of a former Kentucky governor.

Julian Carroll died Sunday at the age of 92.

He served as governor in the 1970s.

Julian Carroll was one of the few who has served in two of the branches of government, the legislative and executive branches. Carroll was a state representative, even speaker of the house. Then he was a lieutenant governor, then governor, and then in the Kentucky State Senate.

People who knew him say in a lot of ways, he was a mentor to many.

Carroll came from Western Kentucky, but after serving as lieutenant governor and then governor, Carroll stayed to make Frankfort his home.

People say he didn’t just lead; he was an example to those who also wanted careers in public service and politics.

Former Kentucky Auditor and Lt. Governor Crit Luallen worked for Carroll’s campaign for governor in 1975. Luallen later served in numerous statewide roles, all because of the leadership she saw in him.

“He attracted young people around him. Ever after him, there were people who went on to long careers in public service because of him. I was one of them,” said Luallen.

When asked what his legacy will be, a lot of people point to infrastructure and education and simply making improvements to many things all over the state.

We are still waiting to hear the final plans for Carroll’s funeral.

