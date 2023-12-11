Everyday Kentucky
The Salvation Army still needs donations for hundreds of kids for Angel Tree program

Thousands of children have already been claimed, but nearly 350 haven’t.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is the last week to donate to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Thousands of children have already been claimed, but nearly 350 haven’t.

You won’t find Angel Trees up anymore at any stores, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still help fulfill a child’s wish. The Salvation Army is in need of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

“We will match up an unclaimed angel with the toys that have been dropped off as well to ensure that everyone has something under the tree this holiday season,” said Kendall Anderson with The Salvation Army.

Anderson said this year is one of their largest years, with nearly 5,000 children signed up as angels.

“We’re very excited that we have the bulk of the angels claimed and shopped for.”

Even though the time to adopt a specific angel has passed, you can still head to the kids’ section of your favorite store and shop.

“We really need toys for infants, toddlers, and teens in particular,” said Anderson.

Anderson said this is a list of the gifts they’re in need of:

  • Items for Infants and Toddlers
  • Items for Teens
  • Puzzles
  • Sporting Equipment (Basketballs, Soccer Balls, Footballs)
  • Board Games
  • Remote Controlled Cars
  • Baby Dolls
  • Craft Sets
  • Science Kits

Anderson said this week is busy as they make sure everything gets collected.

“This is a big day in terms of what’s been turned in, where are we.”

Anderson said they’re pleased with the donations that have already poured in. Friday is the last day to drop off Angel Tree gifts.

Unwrapped Toys for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program can be dropped off at the following locations by December 15:

Angel Tree Distribution Center

525 Marsailles Road

Versailles, Kentucky

11-7 Monday through Friday

The Salvation Army

736 West Main Street

Lexington, Kentucky

10 -4 Monday through Friday

Parlor Doughnuts

630 Euclid Avenue

Business Hours(Receive a free donut when you drop off a toy!)

City Bar-B-Que Locations

Business Hours(Receive a $5.00 gift card when you drop off a toy)

Toys will be distributed to families on December 18.

