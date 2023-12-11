Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK women's basketball falls at No. 18 Louisville

Maddie Scherr vs. Louisville
Maddie Scherr vs. Louisville(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -Senior Maddie Scherr scored 22 points but the Kentucky women’s basketball team (4-7) fell at No. 18 Louisville (9-1) 73-61 on Sunday afternoon.

Scherr, who missed UK’s last two games, made 8 of 15 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. The senior from Florence, Kentucky, added five rebounds and two assists.

Kentucky (4-7) got another double-double from Ajae Petty, who scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kentucky returns to action next Sunday, hosting Furman at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead in Mercer County crash
The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m Saturday.
One person hurt in shooting in Lexington
Police responded to reports of a robbery on Holly Street in Richmond.
Richmond Police investigating robbery, victim shot multiple times
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Changes are coming to county clerks offices across the state...putting a pause on motor...
‘Don’t wait until the end of the month’: County clerk’s offices around Kentucky are closing to update motor vehicle system

Latest News

UK Rugby vs. Alabama
UK Rugby beats Louisville to win National Championship
Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw, center, goes up for a shot against Pennsylvania's Eddie Holland...
No. 16 Kentucky tops Penn in Philadelphia
FILE - Troy head coach Jon Sumrall reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA...
Former Wildcat Jon Sumrall named head coach at Tulane
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception with...
Barion Brown named 2nd-team All-American by CBS Sports