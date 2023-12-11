UK women's basketball falls at No. 18 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -Senior Maddie Scherr scored 22 points but the Kentucky women’s basketball team (4-7) fell at No. 18 Louisville (9-1) 73-61 on Sunday afternoon.

Scherr, who missed UK’s last two games, made 8 of 15 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. The senior from Florence, Kentucky, added five rebounds and two assists.

Kentucky (4-7) got another double-double from Ajae Petty, who scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kentucky returns to action next Sunday, hosting Furman at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.