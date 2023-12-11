Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Year-long closure begins for part of busy Lexington road

A road closure caused by construction happening now will shut down a popular Lexington road...
A road closure caused by construction happening now will shut down a popular Lexington road for over a year.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A road closure caused by construction happening now will shut down a popular Lexington road for over a year.

The section of Manchester Road that is between Oliver Lewis Way and High Street is blocked off, which is the home to what will be Town Branch Park.

Designs show what the area, which is currently lined with construction signs and rubble, will look like in the summer of 2025: an 11-acre green space with an amphitheater, water play area, dog park, and more.

The construction of this new park also welcomes a more “walkable” link between downtown Lexington and the Distillery District for a safer commute for those traveling back and forth.

“We’re providing access from High street pedestrian access over to the park. There is an additional sidewalk, a tunnel, and a bridge that will bring you from High Street all the way over into the park. We’re modifying a bit of the roadway there so that on Manchester, right there at the level 3 entrance to the loading area, there will be what we call a mini roundabout. We’ll also be putting a mini roundabout that gives you access to Ty Court and Manchester Street,” said Mark Feibes, section manager of Design and Construction.

Although the park isn’t expected to be fully finished until the summer of 2025, he says that those projects should make the area safer for pedestrians by mid to late 2024.

While the area has shut down part of the roads, crews do want people to know that the work will not affect traffic going from Oliver Lewis into the Distillery District.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead in Mercer County crash
Deputy Shawn Pack with Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Morgan County deputy injured trying to capture suspect
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll talked with WKYT in February 2023 reflecting on the service of...
Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll dies at 92
79 soldiers deployed in Wayne County
Ky. soldiers to be deployed to Southwest Asia
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

By taking the proceeds from their new store, The Hanger Boutique, they purchased clothes for...
Kentucky couple develops clothing giveaway for flood survivors
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps down for one day
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A quiet stretch of weather
All entrances are blocked off at Thornton's on Georgetown Road.
Parts of Lexington road closed after fuel leak