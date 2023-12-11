Year-long closure begins for part of busy Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A road closure caused by construction happening now will shut down a popular Lexington road for over a year.

The section of Manchester Road that is between Oliver Lewis Way and High Street is blocked off, which is the home to what will be Town Branch Park.

Designs show what the area, which is currently lined with construction signs and rubble, will look like in the summer of 2025: an 11-acre green space with an amphitheater, water play area, dog park, and more.

The construction of this new park also welcomes a more “walkable” link between downtown Lexington and the Distillery District for a safer commute for those traveling back and forth.

“We’re providing access from High street pedestrian access over to the park. There is an additional sidewalk, a tunnel, and a bridge that will bring you from High Street all the way over into the park. We’re modifying a bit of the roadway there so that on Manchester, right there at the level 3 entrance to the loading area, there will be what we call a mini roundabout. We’ll also be putting a mini roundabout that gives you access to Ty Court and Manchester Street,” said Mark Feibes, section manager of Design and Construction.

Although the park isn’t expected to be fully finished until the summer of 2025, he says that those projects should make the area safer for pedestrians by mid to late 2024.

While the area has shut down part of the roads, crews do want people to know that the work will not affect traffic going from Oliver Lewis into the Distillery District.

