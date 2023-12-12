Azhani Tealer drafted by Orlando Valkyries in PVF Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (University of Kentucky Athletics) - Kentucky Volleyball’s Azhani Tealer was selected 19th overall in the third round Monday in the 2023 Pro Volleyball Federation collegiate draft by the Orlando Valkyries.

The former Wildcat will head to the Sunshine State, joining fellow UK Alumna, Kaz Brown, on the Orlando roster. The 2023 PVF season begins Friday, January 26, 2024 with the regular season running through May 11 and the playoffs beginning in mid-May.

Tealer was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Team in 2023, marking the fifth time in her career she was voted to the league’s all-conference team by the coaches. She became the first known SEC athlete to win and play in five-straight SEC championships, after UK won the SEC this season for the seventh-straight time. The SEC had six players drafted in Monday’s event held in Atlanta.

The native of Grand Prairie, Texas averaged 2.26 kills per set in this her fifth year with UK, leading the team with a .407 hitting percentage and averaging 0.93 blocks per set. She scored 279 points on the year, logging 2.76 points per set, the most of any middle blocker in the SEC for 2023 in conference-only matches.

