Cats get commitment from Ohio State running back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Ohio State running back DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum has committed to Kentucky, the player announced on Tuesday.

Trayanum (5-11, 230) has one season of eligibility remaining.

The Akron, OH native was the second-leading rusher at Ohio State last season, running for 373 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown at Notre Dame.

Trayanum began his career at Arizona State, before transferring to OSU, where he started his time there as a linebacker, before switching back to running back.

Trayanum joins several high profile players to commit to the Wildcats since the transfer portal opened -- Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff and Texas A&M wide receiver Raymond Cottrell both committed to the Cats in recent days.

