Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Cats get commitment from Ohio State running back

Chip Trayanum has one season of eligibility remaining
Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum, right, stiff arms Maryland defensive back Beau Brade...
Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum, right, stiff arms Maryland defensive back Beau Brade during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Ohio State running back DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum has committed to Kentucky, the player announced on Tuesday.

Trayanum (5-11, 230) has one season of eligibility remaining.

The Akron, OH native was the second-leading rusher at Ohio State last season, running for 373 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown at Notre Dame.

Trayanum began his career at Arizona State, before transferring to OSU, where he started his time there as a linebacker, before switching back to running back.

Trayanum joins several high profile players to commit to the Wildcats since the transfer portal opened -- Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff and Texas A&M wide receiver Raymond Cottrell both committed to the Cats in recent days.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
A road closure caused by construction happening now will shut down a popular Lexington road...
Year-long closure begins for part of busy Lexington road
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Coroner identifies body found in Winchester
It happened on Combs Ferry Road on the Clark-Fayette County line.
Barn destroyed in Winchester fire
For today’s Good Question, Michael asks, “How much does a school board member in Fayette...
Good Question: How much does a school board member in Fayette County make per year?

Latest News

Volleyball court, net and ball, Sports volleyball arena
Azhani Tealer drafted by Orlando Valkyries in PVF Draft
Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game...
Quarterback Beau Allen returning to UK
Michael Moreno hits a three
EKU’s Moreno breaks Colonels 3-point record
Loved ones gather to honor life of KY Sports Hall of Famer Jock Sutherland