Fayette County Board of Education selects new member
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board selected a new member.
Jason Moore will fill the District Three seat.
Moore was selected on Monday following a closed interview with board members.
Last week, the candidates participated in a student forum.
The district covers the Hamburg area, Chilesburg neighborhood, and outbound Richmond Road.
He will serve until the November election next year.
