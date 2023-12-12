Everyday Kentucky
Fayette County Board of Education selects new member

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board selected a new member.

Jason Moore will fill the District Three seat.

Moore was selected on Monday following a closed interview with board members.

Last week, the candidates participated in a student forum.

The district covers the Hamburg area, Chilesburg neighborhood, and outbound Richmond Road.

He will serve until the November election next year.

