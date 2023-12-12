Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Final defendant pleads guilty in Banta murder case

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The final defendant in a 2016 murder case in Franklin County pleaded guilty last week.

Kedrick Burton pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and complicity to commit second-degree manslaughter.

Jared Banta was killed the day after Christmas in 2016.

All the other defendants had already pleaded guilty in the case.

Burton is set to be sentenced on February 1.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Fatal crash
One dead in Mercer County crash
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Coroner identifies body found in Winchester
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll talked with WKYT in February 2023 reflecting on the service of...
Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll dies at 92
A road closure caused by construction happening now will shut down a popular Lexington road...
Year-long closure begins for part of busy Lexington road

Latest News

Jason Moore
Fayette County Board of Education selects new member
The Geminids are an annual meteor shower that peaks in mid-December, with this year’s peak...
Geminid meteor shower expected to streak across Kentucky skies
Geminid meteor shower expected to streak across Kentucky skies
WATCH | Geminid meteor shower expected to streak across Kentucky skies
Cornell Thomas
Murder charge dismissed in deadly Lexington hit-and-run