Final defendant pleads guilty in Banta murder case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The final defendant in a 2016 murder case in Franklin County pleaded guilty last week.

Kedrick Burton pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and complicity to commit second-degree manslaughter.

Jared Banta was killed the day after Christmas in 2016.

All the other defendants had already pleaded guilty in the case.

Burton is set to be sentenced on February 1.