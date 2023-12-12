FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Keeps It Calm This Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s inauguration day in Kentucky and the weather is looking seasonably cold, but really nice. This pattern hangs tough for the rest of the week before we track the potential of a big eastern US storm for the weekend.

I’ll take a look at that possibility and looking farther down the road toward the long awaited winter changes.

Temps for the next several days are pretty seasonable for this time of year and we get some really nice skies to boot.

The weekend continues to be a work in progress as we watch to see what happens with a couple of upper level systems diving into the eastern half of the country. These will try their very best to merge with a strong upper level system down in the Gulf of Mexico, lifting it to the north up the east coast.

The models are still a few days away from settling on a solution as they are still pretty far apart. As a matter of fact, we are getting big swings with each model run and I expect that to continue for a bit longer.

The likely scenario means some rain in here Saturday night and Sunday before colder air crashes in early next week.

