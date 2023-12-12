Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Keeps It Calm This Week

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s inauguration day in Kentucky and the weather is looking seasonably cold, but really nice. This pattern hangs tough for the rest of the week before we track the potential of a big eastern US storm for the weekend.

I’ll take a look at that possibility and looking farther down the road toward the long awaited winter changes.

Temps for the next several days are pretty seasonable for this time of year and we get some really nice skies to boot.

The weekend continues to be a work in progress as we watch to see what happens with a couple of upper level systems diving into the eastern half of the country. These will try their very best to merge with a strong upper level system down in the Gulf of Mexico, lifting it to the north up the east coast.

The models are still a few days away from settling on a solution as they are still pretty far apart. As a matter of fact, we are getting big swings with each model run and I expect that to continue for a bit longer.

The likely scenario means some rain in here Saturday night and Sunday before colder air crashes in early next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
A road closure caused by construction happening now will shut down a popular Lexington road...
Year-long closure begins for part of busy Lexington road
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Coroner identifies body found in Winchester
It happened on Combs Ferry Road on the Clark-Fayette County line.
Barn destroyed in Winchester fire
For today’s Good Question, Michael asks, “How much does a school board member in Fayette...
Good Question: How much does a school board member in Fayette County make per year?

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Milder for a little while
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Normal run for December continues
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Quiet Week
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast