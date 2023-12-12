Everyday Kentucky
Geminid meteor shower expected to streak across Kentucky skies

By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our weather this week is looking to calm down, the night sky will be picking up in activity as an annual meteor shower reaches its peak in activity.

Dr Tom Troland from the UK Physics and Astronomy Department says it’s going to be quite the show.

“It’s called the Geminid meteor shower because the meteors appear to emanate from the direction of the constellation Gemini,” said Dr. Troland.

The Geminids are an annual meteor shower that peaks in mid-December, with this year’s peak being this Wednesday night into Thursday Morning.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see, and the Geminid meteor shower coming up later this week is among the best meteor showers of the year,” said Troland. “It happens to occur at a time when the moon will not be bright in the sky, so the sky will be much darker than otherwise and therefore, that will make the meteor shower a much better bet this year than in other years.”

NASA reports that meteor rates in rural areas away from light pollution could even show up to one meteor per minute for those with clear sky conditions. Dr Troland says any viewing opportunity you might have to see the meteor shower will be worth it

“It’s always a beautiful thing to take pleasure in nature. And nature isn’t just always what’s here on earth, but also what’s up in the sky,” Troland said.

Dr. Troland says patience is key as you wait to see those streaks across the sky.

