Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Normal run for December continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You will see another day with highs around average for this time of year.

This will be a much better day for any of you heading out to the Inauguration Day festivities in Frankfort. The skies will remain filled with sunshine. There will be a little hint of a chill when the wind blows. Other than that, you should have no major issues out there!

Temperatures will run up to around 50 or higher by the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. Normal highs run around 45 at that point. So you are looking at roughly 6-7 degrees above that normal territory.

A big weekend system continues to look like it will have an impact on Kentucky by Sunday. The low will track south of Kentucky and spread wind and rain into the region on Sunday. These showers will cool the temperatures down into the mid-40s for highs. It will be messy, especially if the cold catches up to the moisture. We might see a little snow by Monday.

Take care of each other!

