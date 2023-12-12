Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky doctor gives Christmas trees for people with allergies

WKYT
WKYT(WKYT)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season to deck the halls, and folks are deciding between either real or artificial Christmas Trees this year.

With many folks hoping to avoid a sniffly nose, fake Christmas trees are becoming ever more popular, with the National Wildlife Federation reporting that of those Americans that have trees, more than 75% have artificial ones.

Dr. Greisner from Bluegrass Allergy Care says it’s not the tree itself that causes the drainage.

“Live Christmas trees can be a problem with allergy because not only are you bringing a tree indoors, at times there is some pollen on the branches, and there might even be some mold present, too. So, if you are allergic to those types of things, you can have a lot of difficulty when you bring that tree in,” Dr. Greisner said.

But while you might be avoiding the pollen with an artificial tree, owning a fake tree can still present its own allergy issues.

“Although artificial trees are certainly a better option for those people with allergies, they do have their own problems. These trees are often stored in areas that might be damp, and as a result, you might get mold present on these trees, or there could even be dust,” said Dr. Greisner.

However, there are things you can do to keep your nose clear and that tree up this year.

“With both live as well as artificial trees, it’s a good idea to have someone else, perhaps not yourself, have someone shake off anything that might be on the branches. That can help,” Dr. Greisner said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

