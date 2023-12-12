Lawrenceburg police arrest robbery suspect

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawrenceburg police arrested a robbery suspect on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the robbery at Umart on Crossroad Drive around 10:15 Monday morning.

Anderson County schools were placed on lockdown while police investigated.

Police say the suspect showed a knife and demanded money.

Lawrenceburg police say that on Tuesday, Walmart employees reported that a man matching the description of the robbery suspect was shoplifting from the Lawrenceburg Walmart.

They arrested the suspect, identified as David Augusto Viteri-Hervas of Maryland in front of Murphy’s Gas Station in Lawrenceburg.

Viteri-Hervas is charged with robbery, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.