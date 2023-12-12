Everyday Kentucky
Lawrenceburg police searching for armed robbery suspect

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject shown is encouraged to contact Lawrenceburg Police Department at 502-839-5125, or our text-a-tip line at 502-604-1326.(Lawrenceburg Police Department/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawrenceburg police need your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

They say they were called to the robbery at Umart on Crossroad Drive around 10:15 Monday morning.

Anderson County schools were placed on lockdown while police investigated.

Police say the suspect showed a knife and demanded money.

He was seen leaving in an early 2000s model maroon Chevrolet 1500.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 502-839-5125 or their text-a-tip line at 502-604-1326.

They say the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.

