LFCHD program asks people to give the ‘gift of life’ this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says they give out about 400 Naloxone kits per month, and since their Harm Reduction Program started in 2015, they’ve given out about 68,000 doses.

“After COVID and all of the isolation and all of the record-setting overdoses and deaths in Lexington, we think it’s important to make sure that everybody has it that needs it,” said John Moses, the leader of the Harm Reduction Program.

Moses says getting the word out about their free Narcan is important, especially this time of year.

“More depression, more isolation during winter months, and seasonal depression. People return to using drugs or start using drugs sometimes,” Moses said.

Narcan is now available over the counter, but Moses said it can cost upwards of $50. He said they have about five years’ worth of kits for anyone who comes in and asks for one.

“We go through a lot of it. We generally see anywhere from 3,500 to 4,000 a year that we’ve been giving out,” said Moses.

Moses says people can get one kit per day that includes two 4mg doses of Narcan. Refills are available as well.

“You peel it, you take it out {of the package}, you put it in the person’s nose and press the plunger. A dose shoots up into their nostril, and within two to three minutes, they should recover,” said Moses.

Naloxone kits are available at the LFCHD on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the Dr. Rice C. Leach Community Room.

They can also host community classes, either on-site or at another location, for up to 100 people at a time. If interested, call 859-899-4230.

For more information, visit www.lfchd.org/harmreductionprogram.

