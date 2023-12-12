Mayor Gorton releases joint statement calling for peace in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, Lexington mayor Linda Gorton joined together with community members, faith leaders, and others to release a statement calling for peace in the city.

It’s in response to the ongoing war in Gaza and extremist attacks in the U.S.

The statement calls on the community to love one another and reject hate and violence.

Joint statement released by Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton calling for peace in Lexington (Mayor Linda Gorton)

It was signed by nearly all members of Lexington’s urban county council, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins and other community leaders.

