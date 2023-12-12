Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Mayor Gorton releases joint statement calling for peace in Lexington

On Tuesday, Lexington mayor Linda Gorton joined together with community members, faith...
On Tuesday, Lexington mayor Linda Gorton joined together with community members, faith leaders, and others to release a statement calling for peace in the city.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, Lexington mayor Linda Gorton joined together with community members, faith leaders, and others to release a statement calling for peace in the city.

It’s in response to the ongoing war in Gaza and extremist attacks in the U.S.

The statement calls on the community to love one another and reject hate and violence.

Joint statement released by Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton calling for peace in Lexington
Joint statement released by Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton calling for peace in Lexington(Mayor Linda Gorton)

It was signed by nearly all members of Lexington’s urban county council, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins and other community leaders.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
A road closure caused by construction happening now will shut down a popular Lexington road...
Year-long closure begins for part of busy Lexington road
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Coroner identifies body found in Winchester
It happened on Combs Ferry Road on the Clark-Fayette County line.
Barn destroyed in Winchester fire
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

TEAM COVERAGE: Governor Beshear sworn in for second term
WATCH | TEAM COVERAGE: Governor Beshear sworn in for second term
Sam Manley
Captain with Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office dies after medical emergency
It’s been more than three years since Tammy Botkin was killed in a hit-and-run crash here in...
Judge dismisses Lexington murder case; accuses prosecutors of misconduct
Police say they were called to the robbery at Umart on Crossroad Drive around 10:15 Monday...
Lawrenceburg police arrest robbery suspect