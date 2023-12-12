Everyday Kentucky
Murder charge dismissed in deadly Lexington hit-and-run

Cornell Thomas
Cornell Thomas(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington judge dismissed a murder charge in connection with a deadly hit and run.

The crash happened on July 3, 2020.

Police arrested Cornell Thomas that September.

Fayette circuit judge Julie Goodman dismissed the murder charge, accusing the commonwealth attorney’s office of seeking harsher convictions against black defendants.

Prosecutors have not commented, but they do have the option to appeal the ruling.

