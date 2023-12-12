Natural disaster survivors walk in Gov. Beshear’s inaugural parade

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear spent inauguration day looking ahead to the next four years while also reflecting on the last four years.

The first term of his administration included not only the pandemic but also deadly natural disasters on opposite ends of the state.

Survivors of both the tornadoes in western Kentucky and the flooding in eastern Kentucky were a part of the inaugural parade.

“A lot of these kids are still not in their high school. They’re in a makeshift high school,” said Donald “Happy” Mobelini, the mayor of Hazard in eastern Kentucky. “I mean, it’s amazing we’re here to celebrate just us being here.”

Hazard’s three high schools put aside their rivalries to march together in the inauguration parade Tuesday, nearly 18 months after deadly floods hit eastern Kentucky.

“We compete like crazy during the week. But in something like this, we all came together, and if you read their sign, it says one community, one recovery, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Mobelini.

Survivors of the western Kentucky tornadoes were also featured, with residents of Dawson Springs looking back on how their community has worked together to rebuild over the past two years.

“Representing our community and bringing some little ones with us, it definitely shows our strength and resilience and hoping we will continue moving forward and rebuilding what was,” said Jesse Robinson of Dawson Springs.

Eight-year-old Luke Robinson is optimistic about the rebuilding efforts.

“We’re going to rebuild it, and it’s going to be two times better than it was before,” said Luke.

After the day’s festivities end, the next order of business will be starting the general assembly’s legislative session next month.

