Popular Lexington grocery store set to hold ‘grand re-opening’ after big investment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington grocery store is set to have a “grand re-opening” after getting millions of dollars to renovate.

Since 1994, Kroger sat in the Bryan Station area of Lexington, and after 30 years of business, it’s receiving a $2.2 million investment.

“You think about that Bryan Station community, what better place to invest those dollars? We see a lot of success from our Bryan Station store, so we’re happy to invest those capital dollars back into the store and the customer experience,” said Jessica Sharp, corporate affairs officer with Kroger.

Kroger is hosting the grand re-opening of the store on Thursday. The investments are put toward expanding customer experience with some outward elevations but also growing fresh options for customers.

“Kroger is known for our ‘Fresh,’ so we expanded our dairy, our produce, and additional floral updates,” said Sharp.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony at 7:45 on Thursday morning.

At 8 a.m., they’re going to be handing out $25 Kroger gift cards to the first 100 shoppers who come by. It’s a ‘thank you’ for shopping with them and a little boost for the holidays.

“If you think about holidays, trying to get everything on your list, trying to make those dollars stretch,” said Sharp. “We want to help out our customers.”

Sharp says they’re nothing but proud of this location, and they hope this generous gift makes a positive impact on customer experience moving forward.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.