Quarterback Beau Allen returning to UK

Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game...
Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen announced on social media Monday night that he would be returning to Lexington to once again suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats.

A three-star prospect in the class of 2020, he served as backup to Will Levis in 2021. At UK, Allen played in five games over two seasons going 11/19 for 132 yards. From there, he transferred to FCS Tarleton State. For the Texans he threw for 2,836 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 11 games. Last season, Allen transferred to Georgia Southern, but the NCAA denied his waiver for immediate eligibility.

He will join Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff in the quarterback room, along with LCA quarterback Cutter Boley who is set to early enroll, and sophomore Dayton transfer, Shane Hamm.

