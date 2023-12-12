Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.
Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.(cosmopolitanuk / YouTube / CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
A road closure caused by construction happening now will shut down a popular Lexington road...
Year-long closure begins for part of busy Lexington road
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Coroner identifies body found in Winchester
It happened on Combs Ferry Road on the Clark-Fayette County line.
Barn destroyed in Winchester fire
For today’s Good Question, Michael asks, “How much does a school board member in Fayette...
Good Question: How much does a school board member in Fayette County make per year?

Latest News

FILE - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023,...
US agency takes first step toward requiring new vehicles to prevent drunk or impaired driving
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity
Christopher Raczkowski is accused of switching bags.
Ex-manager stole $50K from Brinks office, replaced it with counterfeit bills, officials say
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Stunning new video shows a train moving while a child was climbing over to get to school.
New video of child jumping from moving train puts spotlight back on blocked crossings