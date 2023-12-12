Everyday Kentucky
WATCH LIVE: Coverage of the 2023 gubernatorial inauguration

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will begin his second term in office on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The day’s festivities have been at the center of a four-year-long planning process.

You can watch live coverage above, beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday:

  • 11 a.m. ET - Inaugural Parade: Renee Shaw and Kelsey Starks host
  • 1:30 p.m. ET - Inaugural Prelude: Music from the State Capitol steps to usher in the swearing-in
  • 2 p.m. ET - Swearing-in ceremony: Renee Shaw and Ryland Barton host
  • 6 p.m. ET – The Grand March: From the Capitol Rotunda

