Work begins on Leestown Road double crossover diamond interchange project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This multimillion dollar project has been in the works since 2012. The plan is to add a double crossover diamond interchange on Leestown Road, while also widening New Circle Road.

“It’s really made the area more congested especially coming off of New Circle,” said one driver WKYT spoke to.

Drivers can expect more traffic in the area for the next two years. KYTC’s plan is to convert the intersection of Leestown Road and New Circle Road to a double crossover diamond interchange, similar to the one on Harrodsburg Road.

“Double crossovers have been proven to eliminate conflict within an intersection and reduce collisions. So the entire project is not only to increase the capacity for traffic movement, but to increase safety, as well,” said Natasha Lacy with KYTC.

Lacy said the majority of work on the $62.7 million project will be done at night. On top of the interchange improvements, New Circle Road will be widened to three lanes in each direction between Leestown Road and Georgetown Road. A sound barrier wall will also be added from Leestown Road to the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge. And Lacy said that’s not all.

“Motorists and the public will be pleased with not only the increased capacity, but the safety advantages, too as well. Double crossover diamonds eliminate the left turn movement and that makes for a safer interchange. We’ll also be adding new sidewalks, as well. And that will be good for pedestrian safety, too.

Work will be done between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night. The project is expected to be complete by August 2026.

