Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Work begins on Leestown Road double crossover diamond interchange project

Road work begins.
Road work begins.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This multimillion dollar project has been in the works since 2012. The plan is to add a double crossover diamond interchange on Leestown Road, while also widening New Circle Road.

“It’s really made the area more congested especially coming off of New Circle,” said one driver WKYT spoke to.

Drivers can expect more traffic in the area for the next two years. KYTC’s plan is to convert the intersection of Leestown Road and New Circle Road to a double crossover diamond interchange, similar to the one on Harrodsburg Road.

“Double crossovers have been proven to eliminate conflict within an intersection and reduce collisions. So the entire project is not only to increase the capacity for traffic movement, but to increase safety, as well,” said Natasha Lacy with KYTC.

Lacy said the majority of work on the $62.7 million project will be done at night. On top of the interchange improvements, New Circle Road will be widened to three lanes in each direction between Leestown Road and Georgetown Road. A sound barrier wall will also be added from Leestown Road to the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge. And Lacy said that’s not all.

“Motorists and the public will be pleased with not only the increased capacity, but the safety advantages, too as well. Double crossover diamonds eliminate the left turn movement and that makes for a safer interchange. We’ll also be adding new sidewalks, as well. And that will be good for pedestrian safety, too.

Work will be done between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night. The project is expected to be complete by August 2026.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Fatal crash
One dead in Mercer County crash
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Coroner identifies body found in Winchester
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll talked with WKYT in February 2023 reflecting on the service of...
Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll dies at 92
A road closure caused by construction happening now will shut down a popular Lexington road...
Year-long closure begins for part of busy Lexington road

Latest News

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject shown is encouraged to contact...
Lawrenceburg police searching for armed robbery suspect
Asbury at Berea
Asbury at Berea
Elliott was killed in the Louisville bank shooting in April 2023.
Gov. Beshear remembers friend killed in Louisville bank shooting
Crews responding to Winchester barn fire
WATCH | Crews responding to Winchester barn fire