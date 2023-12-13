80,000 letters, 3,000 home visits: FCPS’s efforts to combat chronic absenteeism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s annual school report card revealed that chronic absenteeism is a struggle schools face statewide. Nearly 30% of Kentucky’s students were chronically absent in the 2022-23 school year, and Fayette County Public Schools saw similar statistics in the past year.

Steve Hill with FCPS says the pandemic presented them with a variety of challenges, which they’re still trying to tackle years afterwards.

“We not only dropped in enrollment,” said Hill. “We encouraged people to stay home when they’re sick, so it’s kind of coming out of that.”

“What we’ve seen post-COVID are more mental health issues,” Hill said. “Kids that were shut in for two years and are now having a difficult time to readjust.”

Hill directs the pupil personnel office for FCPS, which mainly focuses on attendance. He says the number of students that were chronically absent jumped from 17% pre-COVID to more than 30% post-pandemic.

“Studies will show, children fall far behind,” said Hill. “If you do that for 12 years straight, it equates to about one and a quarter years’ worth of school missed.”

Hill says they define chronic absenteeism as missing 10% of the school year, or 17 days, for excused or unexcused absences.

But his office is working to turn those trends around, by placing attendance teams of five or six people at each school to monitor the situations within different buildings. Hill adds that they send letters home for every three unexcused absences.

“I think last year, we sent out over 80,000 letters,” Hill said.

Once a student hits 12 unexcused absences, Hill and his team will do home visits.

“Last year we did over 3,000 home visits.”

But he says those measures aren’t meant to be punitive.

“It’s to care about our families, care about our community, and engage kids in learning,” Hill said.

Hill feels that building relationships with families and kids is the best way to manage issues with truancy - to show them that the school district is invested in them.

“I think kids come to school when they know they have a teacher that loves them and when they have a principal that cares about them, and they do,” said Hill.

Hill says chronic absenteeism is declining, from 30.6% in 2021-22 to 29.05% in 2022-23, and the district’s attendance rate is rebounding towards pre-pandemic levels.

“Pre-COVID we were, as a district, at a 94.2% attendance rate,” Hill said. “Post-COVID, our attendance dropped to about 92%.”

Currently, it is up to about 93.5%, so Hill is encouraged to see parents and families responding to their efforts.

He believes they are heading in the right direction as a district.

“The vast majority of our kids are healthy,” said Hill. “Our families are engaged and coming to school.”

Hill notes that parents are the key in all of this, because they are the first educator for that child. He says if you’re seeing a mental health issue or an insecurity with your student, reach out to FCPS, because they want to help them succeed.

