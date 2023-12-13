Changes made to Winchester/Clark County comprehensive plan

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - At a Clark County Fiscal Court meeting Wednesday morning, magistrates voiced their concerns about the county’s comprehensive plan.

The morning was filled with discussion and public comment, but the Winchester Clark County Comprehensive Plan’s goals and objectives were changed by the fiscal court.

For Clark Coalition, this is a concerning outcome.

“It’s very alarming that they’ve made these changes that throw out the extensive citizen input that’s gone into this plan and the consideration and research. There has been no evidence offered in support of expansion which the changes to the goals and objectives language does.” Executive Director of Clark Coalition, Will Mayer, said.

The Winchester/Clark County comprehensive plan itself dives into many topics. Some of the points discussed were the future of urban land use, development and infrastructure. Expansion was one of the main topics they delved into.

The planning commission drafted goals and objectives, but the fiscal court voted against it, as is and instead made several changes.

Some of the magistrates, like Chris Davis say, the changes mainly have to do with the language in the plan. Some magistrates noted that the language could possibly hold them back from developments in the future.

Davis says they’re just minutes away from the second biggest city in the state, and it’s growing in Clark County’s direction.

“Whether you like it at not, we have to face reality that it is coming this way. I know it’s up to us how we grow, but there is some realism we have to take into effect. I’m not against preserving farmland or just for unchecked growth.” Davis said.

But Mayer says Davis did not consider the fact that they have over 14,000 acres of undeveloped land in the county inside the current urban planning boundary. He says the plan is about what the community wants to see, not what individuals want to see.

Mayer added that it would cost more money to service those areas, sprawling development than it generates in tax revenue.

Mayer says sprawling development (expansion) is not good for their county.

Davis says he’s not against the boundary as it is now, and he’s not asking for it to be expanded.

“What I am suggesting is that there may be opportunities in the next few years before this plan gets redone again... there may be opportunities that come up and arise in the years to come where that boundary may need to be expanded,” Davis said.

Many of the public who attended the meeting were hoping the plan would be unchanged. Mayer says that the planning commission and advisory committee worked with the community and reputable sources to come up with the goals and objectives.

“I think it’s really shocking that these major changes are being made without consideration of the evidence, research, or what’s happening in surrounding counties.”

Now, the amended goals and objectives will go to the city commission for approval.

