‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign being pushed during the holidays

By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is joining the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The push is to keep the roadways as safe as possible throughout the holiday runs from Wednesday to throughout the new year.

Why now? Well, there are a lot of holiday parties happening during this time period in which alcohol could be involved.

The state transportation cabinet says during the last five years, there have been 16 driving impaired-related deaths during this time of year, and according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, impaired driving-related crashes tend to trend upward during the holiday season.

What does this mean for Kentucky drivers? Well, you could see police checkpoints pop up at an intersection near you.

“Since the high visibility enforcement is in place, I believe it helps decrease the number of DUIs and impaired drivers on the roadway,” said Bill Bell, executive director of Highway Safety.

We use the word impaired because we’re told police officers are seeing more drivers under the influence of pills and other drugs.

“I was run over by a drunk driver over 13 years ago. I lost my leg, broke nearly every bone in my body and have a severe traumatic brain injury,” said Alex Otte, regional director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Otte says within the next few years, there could be a solution for impaired driving.

“We know this could essentially eliminate drunk driving,” Otte said, referring to the HALT Act.

WKYT Investigates | Nationwide effort to prevent drunk driving tied to Ky. tragedy

The HALT Act requires car makers to place technology in automobiles that will prevent the driver from operating the vehicle while impaired. That tech is years away, but it could include driver monitoring, meaning placing cameras in the dash to check the driver’s eyes for driving performance monitoring.

“The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety estimates that once this technology is in all new cars, it could save an estimated 9,400 lives every year,” said Otte.

The HALT Act was named after a Michigan family who was killed by an impaired driver on the interstate in Lexington.

