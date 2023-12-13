EKU's Michael Moreno breaks school record, named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday, EKU senior Michael Moreno attended the funeral of his high school coach and broke a school record in the same afternoon.

The Scott County native was a guest speaker at the funeral of Scott County legend Billy Hicks. Due to the funeral, Moreno and EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton were late for the Colonels’ game.

Moreno entered the game against Bethany needing a pair of three-pointers to break the school record for three-pointers in a career. He accomplished the feat early in the second half.

“It means a lot,” said Moreno. “A lot of emotion hit me at once. I know they are proud of me. I know coach (Hamilton) is proud of me. Coach Hicks is proud of me. He’s smiling today. Everything happens for a reason, so being able to break it on a day like today was huge.”

“Michael is the all-time leader at threes made at Eastern Kentucky,” said Hamilton. “That’s a really big deal. There’s been a lot of great players here. There’s been a lot of great shooters here, and for Michael Moreno to be the three-point king is a really big deal. So I’m really excited for Michael.”

