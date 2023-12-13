Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

EKU's Michael Moreno breaks school record, named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Moreno attended the funeral of his high school coach and broke a school record in the same afternoon
Michael Moreno hits a three (EKU Athletics)
Michael Moreno hits a three (EKU Athletics)(EKU Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday, EKU senior Michael Moreno attended the funeral of his high school coach and broke a school record in the same afternoon.

The Scott County native was a guest speaker at the funeral of Scott County legend Billy Hicks. Due to the funeral, Moreno and EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton were late for the Colonels’ game.

Moreno entered the game against Bethany needing a pair of three-pointers to break the school record for three-pointers in a career. He accomplished the feat early in the second half.

“It means a lot,” said Moreno. “A lot of emotion hit me at once. I know they are proud of me. I know coach (Hamilton) is proud of me. Coach Hicks is proud of me. He’s smiling today. Everything happens for a reason, so being able to break it on a day like today was huge.”

“Michael is the all-time leader at threes made at Eastern Kentucky,” said Hamilton. “That’s a really big deal. There’s been a lot of great players here. There’s been a lot of great shooters here, and for Michael Moreno to be the three-point king is a really big deal. So I’m really excited for Michael.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Victim in Lexington convenience store shooting identified
Since 1994, Kroger sat in the Bryan Station area of Lexington, and after 30 years of business,...
Popular Lexington grocery store set to hold ‘grand re-opening’ after big investment
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
It’s been more than three years since Tammy Botkin was killed in a hit-and-run crash here in...
Judge dismisses Lexington murder case; accuses prosecutors of misconduct
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

Former UK sprinter Jim Green poses with his wife outside the new UK indoor track and field...
UK dedicates new Jim Green Track and Field Center
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) warms up before an NFL preseason football game...
WKYT to air Tennessee Titans games on back-to-back weekends
Georgetown College players Darius Neal, Blake Gossett and Chad Holleran were named NAIA...
Georgetown’s Neal, Gossett and Holleran earn NAIA All-America honors
Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum, right, stiff arms Maryland defensive back Beau Brade...
Cats get commitment from Ohio State running back