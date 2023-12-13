Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Victim in Lexington convenience store shooting identified
Since 1994, Kroger sat in the Bryan Station area of Lexington, and after 30 years of business,...
Popular Lexington grocery store set to hold ‘grand re-opening’ after big investment
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
It’s been more than three years since Tammy Botkin was killed in a hit-and-run crash here in...
Judge dismisses Lexington murder case; accuses prosecutors of misconduct
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

Ohio parents say their daughter remains hospitalized after she was given an edible on a school...
Parents say 8-year-old daughter remains in hospital after given edible on school bus
Lexington Police seeing increase in ‘porch pirate’ activity
WATCH | Lexington Police seeing increase in ‘porch pirate’ activity
New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13,...
Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Judge in Trump election case pauses court deadlines as appeal is heard on presidential immunity
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation