Fire destroys Harrodsburg business, how the community gives the owner hope

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - It started as a normal work day for Louis Roos at B & B Powder Coating & Sandblasting in Harrodsburg.

“We saw flames on the roof and immediately phoned 911,” said Roos.

But soon after opening, Roos and his team would find the place ablaze.

“It just happened so quick. Then it just took off form there. Luckily it happened way in the back of the building and we had time to get everybody out and to a safe distance.”

The metal coating shop has sat in this location for 20 years. Roos and his family started running it four years ago when they moved here from South Africa. Since then, he and his crew of five have become a small family of their own.

“Some of the employees had tears in their eyes. We’ve put a lot of work in this and take pride in what we do. It was sad to see the place go down in flames.”

Roos said it looked like the fire may have started in the back of the building, because of the chemicals they use onsite. It spread quickly, destroying the entire place of business.

“Just gutted and devastated. We’ve worked so hard to build the place up and serve the local community and all the factories we do a lot of work for. So obviously just gutted. But hopefully we can get back up and running as quickly as possible.”

While Roos said they’ll temporarily work out of a Lexington location, it was their small Harrodsburg community that got them through this day.

“I promise you I probably had 1,000 phone calls today, and text messages. Everybody just stopping and bringing water bottles for the fire department and food. I just want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart.”

