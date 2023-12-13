Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Weekend System

Storm system
Storm system(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our weather continues to be very calm and quiet and will continue that way for a few more days. Once into the weekend, we find a complicated scenario that will likely bring, at least, some rain into Kentucky.

Temps tonight reach the low 20s for many with mainly clear skies. That sets the stage for highs in the 45-50 degree range for Thursday and Friday with a few clouds possible.

Our weekend setup features thickening clouds on Saturday with the chance for some late showers.

Rain then becomes likely Sunday and Monday as a big storm slides up the east coast. This will be a cold rain with temps in the low and middle 40s.

Colder and drier air then works into our part of the world by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called to the Mini Mart on Winburn Drive around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Victim in Lexington convenience store shooting identified
Since 1994, Kroger sat in the Bryan Station area of Lexington, and after 30 years of business,...
Popular Lexington grocery store set to hold ‘grand re-opening’ after big investment
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
It’s been more than three years since Tammy Botkin was killed in a hit-and-run crash here in...
Judge dismisses Lexington murder case; accuses prosecutors of misconduct
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers for the weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry until a big weekend system blows by
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Keeps It Calm This Week
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast