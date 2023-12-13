FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Weekend System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our weather continues to be very calm and quiet and will continue that way for a few more days. Once into the weekend, we find a complicated scenario that will likely bring, at least, some rain into Kentucky.

Temps tonight reach the low 20s for many with mainly clear skies. That sets the stage for highs in the 45-50 degree range for Thursday and Friday with a few clouds possible.

Our weekend setup features thickening clouds on Saturday with the chance for some late showers.

Rain then becomes likely Sunday and Monday as a big storm slides up the east coast. This will be a cold rain with temps in the low and middle 40s.

Colder and drier air then works into our part of the world by Tuesday.

